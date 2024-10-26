Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Raised by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 63.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.07. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Read Our Latest Report on SHOP

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.