Shore Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Get Ricardo alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.48) price target on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on RCDO

Ricardo Trading Up 0.5 %

Ricardo Company Profile

Shares of RCDO opened at GBX 431 ($5.60) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 461.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 476.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.13 million, a P/E ratio of 43,100.00 and a beta of 0.58. Ricardo has a 1-year low of GBX 386.51 ($5.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.22 ($6.96).

(Get Free Report)

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.