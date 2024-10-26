Shore Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.48) price target on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).
