Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Increases By 217.0%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, an increase of 217.0% from the September 30th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,755,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get DNA Brands alerts:

DNA Brands Stock Performance

DNA Brands stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. DNA Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About DNA Brands

(Get Free Report)

See Also

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

Receive News & Ratings for DNA Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNA Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.