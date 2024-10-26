Signaturefd LLC Acquires 436 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $395,729,000 after acquiring an additional 249,678 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,135,000 after acquiring an additional 75,429 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,329 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FIS opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.