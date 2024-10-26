Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 28,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $113.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.32. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.