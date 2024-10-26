Signaturefd LLC Cuts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 58,726 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 499.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110,027 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,371,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,316,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.3 %

FAST opened at $75.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $52,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $52,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $1,270,509.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $465,667.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,373 shares of company stock valued at $13,029,308 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

