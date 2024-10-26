Signaturefd LLC Makes New Investment in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

