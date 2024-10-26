Signaturefd LLC Sells 739 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $58.15.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WPC

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.