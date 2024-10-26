Simon Henry Acquires 200 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Simon Henry bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,956 ($64.35) per share, with a total value of £9,912 ($12,869.38).
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,509 ($58.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,910 ($76.73). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,908.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,155.68. The company has a market cap of £62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 996.43, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59.
Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 6,706.35%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on RIO
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.