Simon Henry Acquires 200 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Simon Henry bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,956 ($64.35) per share, with a total value of £9,912 ($12,869.38).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,509 ($58.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,910 ($76.73). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,908.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,155.68. The company has a market cap of £62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 996.43, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 6,706.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($80.50) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.01) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.39) to GBX 6,430 ($83.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($80.50) to GBX 6,000 ($77.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,338.33 ($82.29).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

