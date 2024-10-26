Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $61.63, but opened at $64.73. Skechers U.S.A. shares last traded at $62.30, with a volume of 878,135 shares trading hands.

The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Skechers U.S.A. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 29,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 58,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,724,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,491,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

