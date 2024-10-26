SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $12.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SkyWater Technology traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.88. 103,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 392,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $26,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,019,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,196,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 77,571 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,007,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 42,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $497.59 million, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $93.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

See Also

