Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $120.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $140.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.88.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

