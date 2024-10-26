SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,339 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SLYG stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.45. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.