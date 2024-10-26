SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 258.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $790.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $58.82.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

