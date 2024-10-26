Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at about $936,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 60,856 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth $503,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,323 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Southwest Gas stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.38. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $78.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, CFO Robert J. Stefani sold 767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $56,098.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,055.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

