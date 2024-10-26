Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $101,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,552.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,289,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,943,000 after buying an additional 1,241,121 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 102,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $3,449,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CAG opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.