Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $145,000 Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,585,000 after purchasing an additional 723,197 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,856,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,513,000 after buying an additional 395,243 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,782,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,820,000 after buying an additional 158,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,784,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,843,000 after buying an additional 301,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HR opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.91. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.67%.

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

