Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 800 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 114.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in NIKE were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

