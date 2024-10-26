Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Financial traded as high as $104.80 and last traded at $103.95, with a volume of 73779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.22.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Busey Bank boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 47,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

