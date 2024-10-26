StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

CARV stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 8.95%.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.