StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

CARV stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 8.95%.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

