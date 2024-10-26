StockNews.com Upgrades Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) to “Hold”

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Paradigm Capital raised shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.02. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Teck Resources by 846.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 4,383,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,984 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,976,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,980,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Teck Resources by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,950,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,149 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Teck Resources by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,934,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

