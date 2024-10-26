Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $20.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

STOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stoke Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $27,221,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,906,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,131,843.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ STOK opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $620.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 683.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.