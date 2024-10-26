S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Up 8.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $2.55 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86.
S&W Seed Company Profile
