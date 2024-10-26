S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $2.55 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86.

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.