TD Securities Cuts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$75.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$72.50 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cormark raised Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.14. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$53.45 and a 1-year high of C$74.21.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.37). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 billion. Analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.6809091 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$63.32 per share, with a total value of C$158,310.00. In related news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.37, for a total transaction of C$4,380,274.80. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$63.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,310.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 36,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,566 over the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.