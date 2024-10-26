Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 27,181 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,177 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

CLF stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

