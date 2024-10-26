Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 617 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 13.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Barclays reduced their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Celanese from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.87.

Celanese Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CE opened at $128.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.84. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $110.76 and a one year high of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

