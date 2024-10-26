Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRD. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at $4,426,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Chord Energy by 956.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 52,835 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in Chord Energy by 1,678.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,485.67. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $128.85 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $126.38 and a 12-month high of $190.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.24.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

