Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,090. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $398,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,742.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $135.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.63. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $138.24.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entergy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.19.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

