Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 93 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 5.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 53.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.7% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 38.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $143.78 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $153.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

