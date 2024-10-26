Tectonic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 43.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $4,027,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Stryker by 38.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 78.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after buying an additional 58,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $352.82 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $255.22 and a 1-year high of $374.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.70. The company has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

