Tectonic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock opened at $345.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $194.46 and a 12-month high of $367.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $270.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.75.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

