Tectonic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

