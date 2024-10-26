Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 57.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 45.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

