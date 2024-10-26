Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $527,000 Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

