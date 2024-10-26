Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $674,000 Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.46.

DTE Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $126.57 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $131.66. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.68 and a 200-day moving average of $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.35. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

