Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 137 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.0 %

IFF stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.20. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $63.21 and a one year high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.35%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.