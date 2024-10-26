Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $213.65, but opened at $244.68. Tesla shares last traded at $248.94, with a volume of 43,156,824 shares.

The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

