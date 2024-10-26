The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.44.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $188.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Allstate has a one year low of $122.53 and a one year high of $198.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.01 and its 200 day moving average is $174.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 25.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

