The Goldman Sachs Group Increases T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $250.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.17.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $226.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $264.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $138.42 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after buying an additional 303,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after buying an additional 184,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

