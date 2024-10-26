The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Target Price to $138.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.18. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $112.74 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4,265.9% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

