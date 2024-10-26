The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in Home Depot by 27.6% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $398.97 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The firm has a market cap of $396.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

