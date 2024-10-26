Transcat (TRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Transcat to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Transcat Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of TRNS stock opened at $119.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.81 and a 200-day moving average of $122.19. Transcat has a 1-year low of $84.45 and a 1-year high of $147.12.
About Transcat
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
