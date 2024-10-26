Transcat (TRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Transcat to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $119.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.81 and a 200-day moving average of $122.19. Transcat has a 1-year low of $84.45 and a 1-year high of $147.12.

TRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.



Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

