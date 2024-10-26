TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,981.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,451.94.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,354.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $811.42 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,365.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,307.11.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $75.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

