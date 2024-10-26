Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given New GBX 880 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($10.39) to GBX 880 ($11.43) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

TPK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.28) to GBX 910 ($11.82) in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.28) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 858 ($11.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,725.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.98. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 687 ($8.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 976 ($12.67). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 904.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 849.72.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

