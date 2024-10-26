Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $14.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

TGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

