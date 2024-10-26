Truist Financial Cuts Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target to $129.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $164.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Shares of GPC opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.22 and a 200 day moving average of $142.18. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.74 and a 52-week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

