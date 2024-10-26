Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 101,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,840.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,122. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $605.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.18, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $631.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

