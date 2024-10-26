UBS Group Boosts Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $166.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $165.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.33.

NYSE DGX opened at $155.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.75. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $160.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

