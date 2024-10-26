UBS Group Trims Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Target Price to $125.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE GPC opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $112.74 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.22 and a 200-day moving average of $142.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Genuine Parts by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

