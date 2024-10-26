Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,209,562.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $393,853.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at $124,209,562.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,367 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 67.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 29.2% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 215,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 48,596 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 113.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 230,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after buying an additional 122,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

RARE stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.57. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 266.02% and a negative net margin of 121.57%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

